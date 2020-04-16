S.Korea c.bank to set up new loans programme for brokerages

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank on Thursday said it will create a new loans programme for local brokerages to calm any jitters linked to liquidity shortages in onshore markets amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Through the new programme, brokerages can borrow funds for up to six months against collateral that includes AA- rated corporate bonds, at the rate of 85 basis points above that of 182-day Monetary Stabilization Bonds, the Bank of Korea said in a statement. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)