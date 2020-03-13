S.Korean president holds meeting with c.bank, fin min officials amid virus worries

SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a special meeting on Friday with the central bank governor and some top ministerial officials to discuss the coronavirus situation, the presidential Blue House spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a statement.

The president said the economy is in emergency and that the situation is more grave than when the country was facing the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, the statement added.

The attendees of the meeting included the Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol, the Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, the Industry Minister Sung Yoon-mo and Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)