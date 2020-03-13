S.Korea's finmin, c.bank agree to cooperate on fiscal, monetary policy

SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Korea and financial regulators agreed that authorities should cooperate in deploying fiscal and monetary policies to tackle an economic crisis caused by a coronavirus, South Korea’s finance ministry said on Friday.

The ministry statement came hours after it held an emergency meeting with the central bank and other top financial officials to discuss the impact of the fast-spreading epidemic.

The authorities will take swift market stabilisation measures while closely monitoring foreign exchange liquidity, it added. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)