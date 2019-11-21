S.Korea household debt grows at slowest pace in 15 years in Q3

SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Debt burden at South Korean households grew at its weakest on-year pace in more than 15 years in the September quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Total debt at South Korean households stood at 1,572.7 trillion won ($1.34 trillion) through loans and purchases on credit, as of end-September, up 3.9% from last year, compared with 4.3% growth in the previous quarter, the Bank of Korea data showed.

It was the weakest expansion since the June quarter of 2004, with the pace also slowing for an 11th consecutive quarter, led by cooling growth and low inflation in Asia’s fourth-largest economy, and the government’s property regulations aimed at curbing housing prices.