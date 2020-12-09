S.Korea Nov bank lending surges at sharpest rate on record

SEOUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Bank lending to South Korean households rose 13.6 trillion won ($12.54 billion) in November, central bank data showed on Wednesday, marking the biggest monthly net rise since data began to be compiled in 2004.

The Bank of Korea said the surge in November was due to higher demand for mortgages, initial public offerings and stock investments in general.

South Korea’s total household debt reached a record of 1,682 trillion won in the third quarter - about the size of the country’s economy - in a sign that retail investors are borrowing heavily to invest in assets across apartments and stocks.

The nation’s benchmark Kospi has risen nearly 25% this year. ($1 = 1,084.4200 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)