S.Korea's Q3 short-term external debt burden hits record 31.1 pct
November 23, 2017 / 3:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea's Q3 short-term external debt burden hits record 31.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s ratio of short-term external debt to foreign exchange reserves touched a record 31.1 percent by end-September from 30.8 percent three months ago, data showed on Thursday.

Short-term external debt rose to $119.8 billion by end-September from $117.3 billion at the end of June, the Bank of Korea said, leaving the economy slightly more vulnerable to potential financial shocks.

The increase in external debt was mainly due to higher bond issuance by depository institutions as offshore demand grew, the finance ministry said in a separate statement. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

