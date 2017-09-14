FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 14, 2017 / 9:02 PM / a month ago

S.Korea's August foreign currency deposits slip vs. July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s foreign currency bank deposits at end-August slightly dropped from July as individuals and businesses withdrew their dollar deposits, the Bank of Korea said in a statement on Friday.

The BOK said total foreign exchange deposits decreased by $1.97 billion to $67.14 billion as of end-August from $69.11 billion in July.

Individuals and businesses withdrew some of their deposits in dollar and yen, the central bank said.

Dollar deposits fell by $700 million to $58.3 billion as of the end of August, decreasing slightly after edging up in July. It accounted for 86.9 percent of all foreign currency bank deposits, the BOK said.

Deposits denominated in the yen also fell by $720 million to $3.75 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

