July 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Thursday he is closely monitoring the currency moves and that he will take stern action to stabilize the market, if needed.

Kim Dong-yeon also said he will announce measures to support small businesses by mid-August, in an effort to help them cope with adverse effects from steep minimun wage hikes.

Kim said he plans to visit Samsung Group in early August. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)