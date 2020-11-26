Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Bank of Korea's revised economic forecasts for 2020, 2021

    SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Following are revised key economic forecasts for 2020 and 2021,
and newly released projection for 2022, released by South Korea's central bank, the Bank of
Korea (percentage change from a year earlier unless stated):    
                                     2020           2021      2022
                                    New  *Prev    New  *Prev    New
 Gross Domestic Product            -1.1   -1.3    3.0    2.8    2.5
     Private consumption           -4.3   -3.9    3.1    3.8    2.5
     Facilities investment          5.7    2.6    4.3    6.2    3.2
     Investment on IP products      3.8    2.9    3.9    3.5    3.7
     Construction investment       -0.7   -0.7    0.5   -0.4    2.1
     Goods exports                 -1.6   -4.5    5.3    4.8    2.3
     Goods imports                 -0.6   -1.8    5.9    5.9    3.2
 Consumer price index               0.5    0.4    1.0    1.0    1.5
 Annual core inflation (%)          0.3    0.4    1.0    0.8    1.3
 Unemployment rate (%)              4.0    4.1    3.8    3.7    3.7
 Current account ($bln)            65.0   54.0   60.0   55.0   58.0
 * Released on Aug. 27
 ** NOTE: Under the scenario of further waves of coronavirus infections, the economic growth
rate for 2021 and 2022 may be as low as 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively, the BOK said. 

    
    ACTUAL GDP GROWTH IN RECENT YEARS (%):
  *2019     2.0
   2018     2.9
   2017     3.2
   2016     2.9
   2015     2.8
 * Preliminary data
    
    NOTE: 
    In June, the finance ministry sharply downgraded its economic growth target for this year to
0.1%, from the previous 2.4%, as the coronavirus pandemic hit exports, consumption and corporate
investment. It is due to disclose revisions to these targets in December.


 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
