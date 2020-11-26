TABLE-Bank of Korea's revised economic forecasts for 2020, 2021

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Following are revised key economic forecasts for 2020 and 2021, and newly released projection for 2022, released by South Korea's central bank, the Bank of Korea (percentage change from a year earlier unless stated): 2020 2021 2022 New *Prev New *Prev New Gross Domestic Product -1.1 -1.3 3.0 2.8 2.5 Private consumption -4.3 -3.9 3.1 3.8 2.5 Facilities investment 5.7 2.6 4.3 6.2 3.2 Investment on IP products 3.8 2.9 3.9 3.5 3.7 Construction investment -0.7 -0.7 0.5 -0.4 2.1 Goods exports -1.6 -4.5 5.3 4.8 2.3 Goods imports -0.6 -1.8 5.9 5.9 3.2 Consumer price index 0.5 0.4 1.0 1.0 1.5 Annual core inflation (%) 0.3 0.4 1.0 0.8 1.3 Unemployment rate (%) 4.0 4.1 3.8 3.7 3.7 Current account ($bln) 65.0 54.0 60.0 55.0 58.0 * Released on Aug. 27 ** NOTE: Under the scenario of further waves of coronavirus infections, the economic growth rate for 2021 and 2022 may be as low as 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively, the BOK said. - - - - ACTUAL GDP GROWTH IN RECENT YEARS (%): *2019 2.0 2018 2.9 2017 3.2 2016 2.9 2015 2.8 * Preliminary data NOTE: In June, the finance ministry sharply downgraded its economic growth target for this year to 0.1%, from the previous 2.4%, as the coronavirus pandemic hit exports, consumption and corporate investment. It is due to disclose revisions to these targets in December. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)