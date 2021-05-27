TABLE-Bank of Korea's revised economic forecasts for 2021, 2022

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Following are revised key economic forecasts for 2021 and 2022, released by South Korea's central bank, the Bank of Korea, on Thursday(percentage change from a year earlier unless stated): 2021 2022 New *Prev New *Prev Gross Domestic Product 4.0 3.0 3.0 2.5 Private consumption 2.5 2.0 3.5 2.8 Facilities investment 7.5 5.3 3.5 3.0 Investment on IP products 4.3 4.1 3.8 3.5 Construction investment 1.3 0.8 2.5 2.1 Goods exports 9.0 7.1 2.5 2.3 Goods imports 8.3 6.4 3.5 3.3 Consumer price index 1.8 1.3 1.4 1.4 Annual core inflation (%) 1.2 1.0 1.4 1.3 Unemployment rate (%) 3.9 4.0 3.8 3.8 Current account ($bln) 70.0 64.0 65.0 62.0 * Released on Feb. 25 ** NOTE: Under the scenario of further waves of coronavirus infections, the economic growth rate for 2021 and 2022 may be as low as 3.4% and 2.4%, respectively, the BOK said. - - - - ACTUAL GDP GROWTH IN RECENT YEARS (%): *2020 -1.0 2019 2.0 2018 2.9 2017 3.2 2016 2.9 2015 2.8 * Preliminary data NOTE: The finance ministry is expected to release its revised growth forecast in late-June. It projected 3.2% growth for 2021 in mid-December last year. President Moon Jae-in this month said the economy could expand more than 4% this year and vowed to boost fiscal spending if needed to increase jobs, as the country struggles with hundreds of new coronavirus cases daily. (Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)