TABLE-Bank of Korea's revised economic forecasts for 2021, 2022

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Following are revised key economic forecasts for 2021 and 2022, released by South Korea's central bank, the Bank of Korea (percentage change from a year earlier unless stated): 2021 2022 New *Prev New *Prev Gross Domestic Product 3.0 3.0 2.5 2.5 Private consumption 2.0 3.1 2.8 2.5 Facilities investment 5.3 4.3 3.0 3.2 Investment on IP products 4.1 3.9 3.5 3.7 Construction investment 0.8 0.5 2.1 2.1 Goods exports 7.1 5.3 2.3 2.3 Goods imports 6.4 5.9 3.3 3.2 Consumer price index 1.3 1.0 1.4 1.5 Annual core inflation (%) 1.0 1.0 1.3 1.3 Unemployment rate (%) 4.0 3.8 3.8 3.7 Current account ($bln) 64.0 60.0 62.0 58.0 * Released on Nov. 26 ** NOTE: Under the scenario of further waves of coronavirus infections, the economic growth rate for 2021 and 2022 may be as low as 2.4% and 1.9%, respectively, the BOK said. - - - - ACTUAL GDP GROWTH IN RECENT YEARS (%): *2020 -1.0 2019 2.0 2018 2.9 2017 3.2 2016 2.9 2015 2.8 * Preliminary data NOTE: In mid-December, the finance ministry trimmed its economic growth target for this year to 3.2%, from the previous 3.6%, as a resurgence of the coronavirus has delayed recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy and forced the government to keep its fiscal taps wide open. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)