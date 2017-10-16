Foreign investors reduce S.Korea bonds, stock holdings again in September

SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investors continued to be net sellers of South Korean bonds in September, as many redeemed their holdings at maturity, official data showed on Monday.

Offshore investors’ bond holdings decreased by a net 3.7 trillion won ($3.28 billion) in September, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS). There was a net decrease of 2.2 trillion won in August.

FSS said that redemption of monetary stabilisation bonds (MSBs) at maturity more than offset new purchases.

As of September, investors in Europe and North America were the main net sellers of South Korean bonds, trimming a net 2.1 trillion won and 0.9 trillion won worth, respectively.

By region, investors from Asia remained the largest, holding 40.9 trillion won of domestic bonds. Investors in Europe and North America held 32.4 trillion won and 11.3 trillion won each.

By category, investors held 81.1 trillion won of treasury bonds and 19.3 trillion won of MSBs as of last month.

In September, foreign investors were also sellers of domestic stocks on remaining worries about political tensions between North Korea and the United States. They unloaded a net 1.1 trillion won, less than a net 2.4 trillion won worth cut in August.

Norht Korea stoked already heated global tensions with a nuclear test in early September, though South Korea’s stock market quickly recovered and has been setting record highs in recent sessions.