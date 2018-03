SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - The following are holdings by foreign investors in local bonds and stocks for February, released by South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service on Tuesday (in trillion won): February January Bonds *103.4 100.9 Stocks *621.1 658.8 *Foreign investors purchased a net 4.49 trillion won ($4.22 billion) of local bonds and sold a net 3.96 trillion won of local stocks in February. ($1 = 1,063.6000 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)