FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
S.Korea vice fin min says govt does not offer assessments on currency levels
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2017 / 12:49 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korea vice fin min says govt does not offer assessments on currency levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's vice finance minister said on Thursday the government does not offer assessments on foreign exchange rates, and declined to comment on the potential effects of Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Ko Hyoung-kwon said policymakers in Seoul saw no immediate need to stabilise financial markets following the Fed's widely expected rate decision.

The South Korean won was trading at 1,120.5 per dollar as of 1230 GMT, up 0.3 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,123.9.

Reporting by Yena Park and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.