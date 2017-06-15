S.Korea vice fin min says govt does not offer assessments on currency levels

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's vice finance minister said on Thursday the government does not offer assessments on foreign exchange rates, and declined to comment on the potential effects of Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Ko Hyoung-kwon said policymakers in Seoul saw no immediate need to stabilise financial markets following the Fed's widely expected rate decision.

The South Korean won was trading at 1,120.5 per dollar as of 1230 GMT, up 0.3 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,123.9.