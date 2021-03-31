S.Korea c.bank purchased net $11.54 bln in FX intervention in Q4 2020

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Wednesday it purchased net $11.543 billion during the final quarter of 2020 for the purpose of smoothing foreign exchange market volatility.

The won gained 7.1% against the dollar in the fourth quarter as economic recovery hopes boosted appetite for riskier assets, while it traded in a range from 1,080.9 to 1,166.5 per dollar, Refinitiv data showed.

The daily average volume of dollar/won transactions in the domestic interbank market amounted to $7.08 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $7.38 billion in the preceding three-month period, according to data from the central bank.

In the third quarter, net purchases and sales of the dollar were on par. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)