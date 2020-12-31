S.Korea c.bank says forex intervention net purchases, sales on par in Q3

SEOUL, Dec 31 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Thursday that net purchases and sales of the dollar for the purpose of smoothing foreign exchange market volatility were on par during the third quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bank of Korea sold a net $0.345 billion.

The won gained 2.8% against the dollar in the third quarter, during which authorities sometimes issued verbal warnings to curb the won’s rise amid the steepest stock market rebound on record this year.

The won traded in a range from 1,157.2 to 1,207.7 per dollar during July-September, Refinitiv data shows. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim)