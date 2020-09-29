S.Korea c.bank sold net $0.345 bln in forex intervention in Q2

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Tuesday it sold net $0.345 billion during the second quarter, less than a net $5.851 billion in the previous quarter, to ease the won’s volatility.

The volatility during the June quarter was heightened by multiple factors including the coronavirus pandemic, North Korea risks and U.S-China tensions over Hong Kong’s security law.

The daily average volume of dollar/won transactions in the domestic interbank market amounted to $7.81 billion in the second quarter, compared with $7.71 billion in the previous three-month period, data from the central bank showed.

The won traded in a range from 1,188.6 to 1,244.3 per dollar during the April-June period, Refinitiv data shows.