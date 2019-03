SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank sold a net $187 million to prevent sharp swings in the South Korean won in the second half of 2018, it said on Friday, in the authority’s first disclosure on currency market intervention.

The daily average volumes of USD/KRW transactions in the Korean interbank market amounted to $7.96 billion in 2018, data from the BOK shows. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Neil Fullick)