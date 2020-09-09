Asian Currency News
September 9, 2020 / 10:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea issues $625 mln dollar-denominated bonds, draws orders for 5.8 times amount offered

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance ministry on Thursday said it sold $625 million of dollar denominated bonds for its foreign exchange stabilization bond programme.

It has sold 10-year securities maturing in 2030 to yield 1.198%, 50 basis points more than U.S. Treasuries, drawing orders for 5.8 times the amount offered, the finance ministry said.

It also sold euro-denominated bonds worth 700 million euros at -0.059%, which drew orders for 7.8 times of the amount offered, it said. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below