S.Korea issues $625 mln dollar-denominated bonds, draws orders for 5.8 times amount offered

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance ministry on Thursday said it sold $625 million of dollar denominated bonds for its foreign exchange stabilization bond programme.

It has sold 10-year securities maturing in 2030 to yield 1.198%, 50 basis points more than U.S. Treasuries, drawing orders for 5.8 times the amount offered, the finance ministry said.

It also sold euro-denominated bonds worth 700 million euros at -0.059%, which drew orders for 7.8 times of the amount offered, it said. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Chris Reese)