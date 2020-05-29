S.Korea will respond if FX volatility spikes over U.S-China tensions - finmin

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister on Friday pledged to take steps to stabilise its currency if volatility rises sharply in light of heightened tensions between the United States and China over Beijing’s plans to impose national security laws for Hong Kong.

“The biggest factor behind recent dollar/won’s volatile movement is rising U.S.-China tensions that has increased volatility in yuan ... It is not desirable for the won coupling with yuan,” Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki told reporters at a meeting in Sejong. (Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)