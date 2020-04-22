S.Korea's Q1 GDP shrinks at fastest pace since 2008

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s economy reported its biggest contraction since 2008 in the first quarter, as the spread of the coronavirus hit consumption, closed businesses and pummeled trade.

Gross domestic product decreased by a seasonally adjusted 1.4% in the first quarter from the previous three months, the central bank said on Thursday, a slightly smaller decline than the 1.5% contraction seen in a Reuters survey and reversing the 1.3% growth in the fourth quarter.

Private consumption, which generates nearly half of South Korea’s GDP, shrank 6.4%, the worst reading since a 13.8% contraction in the first quarter of 1998.

From a year earlier, however, the economy grew 1.3% in the first quarter, slowing from 2.3% growth in the fourth quarter and compared with 0.6% seen in the poll. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)