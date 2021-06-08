Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

South Korea's Q1 GDP up 1.7% q/q, ticks up from earlier estimate

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s economy expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in the first quarter, revised central bank data showed on Wednesday, a notch above the 1.6% growth estimated in late April.

Towing the growth were private consumption and facilities investment that grew 1.2% and 6.1% quarter-on-quarter, respectively. First-quarter growth for facilities investment was the sharpest in nine years.

Construction investment was sharply revised up to 1.3% growth, from a 0.4% gain estimated earlier, while exports jumped 2.0%, better than a 1.9% rise reported earlier.

From a year earlier, the economy grew a revised 1.9% during the period, better than the 1.8% expansion seen previously. (Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Chris Reese)

