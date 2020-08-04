REFILE-S.Korea to step up property mkt regulation, probe transactions of homes worth over 900 mln won

(Corrects by adding missing words in 1st para)

SEOUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance ministry said on Wednesday it will hold meetings with the relevant officials to review the property market every week and discuss further measures to eradicate speculative transactions in the market.

It will also investigate often sources of funds used in the sales of homes worth more than 900 million won ($754,305.83), Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said.

Hong’s remarks come a day after the government announced it would supply more than 132,000 new homes in Seoul through 2028 in its 23rd measure by Moon Jae-in’s administration to cool soaring home prices.