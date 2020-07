SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance ministry said on Friday the government will raise the real estate tax rate on multiple home-owners to as much as 6% per year.

The ministry said in a statement it would also raise capital gains tax rates by up to 70% for those selling homes after owning them for less than a year, and will impose up to 30 percentage points more on top of the basic tax rate on multiple home-owners. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)