S.Korea to supply 830,000 new homes until 2025 to calm home-buying frenzy

SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Korea on Thursday said it would supply 830,000 new homes across the nation by 2025 to tackle surging home prices in Seoul and other major cities.

The 25th measure by President Moon Jae-in’s administration to cool soaring home prices comes as both sales and rent prices continued to surge despite tighter mortgage curbs and heavier real estate taxes.

Finance minister Hong Nam-ki said about 320,000 of the new homes will be in Seoul, which will increase the number of homes by about 10% in the capital, a written copy of his speech showed.