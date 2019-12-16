S.Korea unveils tougher housing regulations to curb price surge

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - South Korea on Monday unveiled a fresh set of property curbs, including lending restrictions, aimed at cooling red-hot home prices.

The proposed rules include banning mortgage lending on properties valued over 1.5 billion won ($1.27 million), and lowering the maximum amount of mortgage lending on those valued at 900 million won or higher but less than 1.5 billion won, the government said in a statement.

The government may also take additional steps to curb housing prices in the first half of 2020, the statement added. ($1 = 1,179.3300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Choonsik Yoo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)