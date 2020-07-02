S.Korea's Moon wants to get tough on multiple homeowners

SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged policymakers to act to rein in multiple homeowners and speculative buyers, as his administration comes under fire for its perceived failure to curb runaway home prices.

Moon called for relieving the tax burden on young people, newly-weds and others who are buying houses for the first time and for increasing the supply of homes.

The government last month announced measures to tackle property prices which are soaring despite the COVID-19 outbreak, pledging to tighten mortgage rules, among other things. But prices continue to rise.

Property prices have surged over 50% since Moon gook office in May 2017.

Moon’s approval rating has dipped below 50% for the first time in just over three months, according to an opinion poll released on Thursday. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Nick Macfie)