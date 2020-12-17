S.Korea c.bank chief concerned over financial imbalances, but to maintain low rates

SEOUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Thursday that accumulating financial imbalances remain a worry, but that it will maintain its accommodative policy approach as low interest rates weren’t the main reason for the shakeout.

“We are wary of a build-up of financial imbalances, given the excessive rise in home prices compared to income growth and economic conditions,” Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol told a news conference, commenting on the central bank’s biannual review of its inflation-targeting framework.

But when asked about the central bank’s easy monetary policy and its impact on the overheated housing market, Lee said low interest rates might be one factor but was not the main driver.

“The pace of home price rise has accelerated since June, but low interest rates have been maintained for quite some time even before then ... I think it has more to do with an imbalance in supply and demand of homes,” Lee said.

The governor said the bank will maintain its inflation framework for the time being, expressing caution in adding employment to the bank’s mandate as it may have side effects.

Despite a worsening coronavirus situation at home, the bank sees inflation gradually picking up to around 1% next year and 1.5% in 2022 - still well below its 2% target - on global economic recovery hopes and reduced welfare policies.

In November, the Bank of Korea board members unanimously voted to keep the base rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50%, while raising growth forecasts for next year to 3%.

Separately, the finance ministry expects the economy to expand 3.2% in 2021.

South Korea is battling a third wave of coronavirus infections, the worst, as it reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths and the third-highest daily infections on Thursday. (Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)