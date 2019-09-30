South Korea sets first negative inflation on record in September

SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s annual inflation fell below zero for the first time on record in September, data showed on Tuesday, on plunges in farm products prices from last year’s unusually high levels coupled with weak consumer demand.

The consumer price index slid 0.4% in September from a year earlier, the Statistics Korea data showed, slightly missing a median 0.3% fall tipped in a Reuters survey and setting the first negative inflation rate since data releases began in 1965. (Reporting by Joori Roh and Choonsik Yoo)