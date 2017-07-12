S.Korea May money supply growth slows vs April

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's latest monthly money supply indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday: June May April L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +7.2 +7.7 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +5.7 +6.6 Bank lending to households (trln won) +6.2 +6.3 +4.7 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)