FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea August money supply growth slows from July
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Returning Rohingya may lose land, crops under Myanmar plans
Exclusive
WORLD
Returning Rohingya may lose land, crops under Myanmar plans
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 3:00 AM / in 4 days

S.Korea August money supply growth slows from July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) -     Following are South Korea's
latest monthly money supply indicators and bank lending to
households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday:
    
                                           Sept    Aug    July
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                    ~   +6.4    +6.7
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                   ~   +4.3    +4.5
 Bank lending to households (trillion      +4.9   +6.6    +6.7
 won)                                                   
          
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. 
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.
 - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, shows
net changes during the month.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.