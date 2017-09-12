FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea July money supply slows from June
September 12, 2017 / 3:02 AM / a month ago

S.Korea July money supply slows from June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's latest monthly money supply
indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday:
    
                                                Aug    July    June
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                        ~    +6.7    +7.1
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                       ~    +4.5    +5.4
 Bank lending to households (trillion won)     +6.5    +6.7    +6.2
          
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market
instruments issued. 
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or
longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds.
 - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, show net changes during the month.
    

    ($1 = 1,133.9000 won)

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


