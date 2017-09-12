S.Korea July money supply slows from June

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's latest monthly money supply indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday: Aug July June L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.7 +7.1 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +4.5 +5.4 Bank lending to households (trillion won) +6.5 +6.7 +6.2 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, show net changes during the month. ($1 = 1,133.9000 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)