S.Korea June money supply growth slows slightly from May

SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's latest monthly money supply indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday: July June May L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +7.1 +7.2 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +5.4 +5.7 Bank lending to households (trln won) +6.7 +6.2 +6.3 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, show net changes during the month. ($1 = 1,133.9000 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)