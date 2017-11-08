FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Sept money supply growth accelerates from Aug
November 8, 2017 / 3:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea Sept money supply growth accelerates from Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's latest
monthly money supply indicators and bank lending to households,
released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday:
    
                                        Oct   Sept    Aug
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                ~   +6.7   +6.4
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)               ~   +5.5   +4.3
 Bank lending to households            +6.8   +4.9   +6.6
 (trillion won)                                     
          
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. 
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.
 - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, shows
net changes during the month.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

