S.Korea Sept money supply growth accelerates from Aug

SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's latest monthly money supply indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday: Oct Sept Aug L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.7 +6.4 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +5.5 +4.3 Bank lending to households +6.8 +4.9 +6.6 (trillion won) NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, shows net changes during the month.