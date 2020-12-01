S.Korea Nov factory activity expands at sharpest pace in nearly a decade - PMI

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s November factory activity accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, a business survey showed on Tuesday, supported by a steady recovery in global demand and production, even as coronavirus concerns persist.

The IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 52.9 in November from 51.2 in October, the highest reading since February 2011 and marking the second month of activity expansion. The 50-mark threshold separates growth from contraction.

“November data provided a further signal that the South Korean manufacturing sector continued to recover well following earlier COVID-19 related disruption,” said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit.

New orders and new export orders logged their sharpest growth since May 2010 and March 2011, respectively, while factory output also grew most since April 2013.

Anecdotal evidence showed key export markets in Asia, including China and Japan, were the main drivers of international demand.

On Thursday, the country’s central bank raised its growth forecasts for this year and next as it expects export growth to be better-than-expected and to offset the economic fallout from a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

The economy, Asia’s fourth-largest, faces a third wave of infections as daily cases surged at their fastest pace since the early days of the pandemic, prompting tougher social distancing rules.

Meanwhile, the survey showed firms ended their job shedding for the first time in 19 months. The gauge for employment stood at the neutral 50-mark threshold.

Looking forward, businesses were significantly more optimistic in November with confidence surging to its highest since February 2015 on hopes of rising new orders and production, new product launches and an economic recovery.

“IHS Markit currently forecasts industrial production to grow 1.6% in 2021, with expectations for it to be a key driver of economic growth for South Korea,” Bhatti said. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)