S.Korea's Aug producer inflation picks up to 3-month high
#Asia
September 18, 2017 / 9:01 PM / a month ago

S.Korea's Aug producer inflation picks up to 3-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's August producer price index rose
for a tenth consecutive month, and at a fastest annual pace in three months,
with a big jump in prices of agricultural goods, central bank data showed on
Tuesday.
    The producer price index (PPI) rose 3.2 percent year-on-year, the Bank of
Korea said, compared with July's 3.0 percent gain. The sub-index showed that
producer prices rose on an annual basis for all sectors, including utilities.
    Prices of industrial goods, which have the heaviest weighting in the index,
rose 3.8 percent, boosted by higher global oil prices. 
    The PPI, on a monthly basis, was up 0.3 percent in August, speeding up from
0.1 percent rise in July.
    
  Percentage changes in South Korea's producer price index, released by the Bank
of Korea (not seasonally adjusted):
                                    AUG    JULY     AUG    JULY
                                    M/M     M/M     Y/Y     Y/Y
 Producer price index (PPI)        +0.3    +0.1    +3.2    +3.0
 MAJOR CATEGORIES                                              
 Agricultural, fisheries,          +4.5    +1.5    +9.3   +11.4
 forestry goods                                          
 Industrial goods                  +0.3    *0.0    +3.8    +3.1
 Electricity, tap water, gas        0.0   *-0.1    +4.9   *+5.4
 Services                           0.0   *+0.1    +1.4    +1.6
 * Revised
    NOTE: Industrial goods, which include petrochemicals, textiles and
electronics, have a 55.71 percent weighting in the overall index, compared with
35.13 percent for service fees and 3.64 percent for farm and fisheries products.
Electricity, tap water and gas have a 5.27 percent weighting.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
