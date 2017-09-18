S.Korea's Aug producer inflation picks up to 3-month high

SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's August producer price index rose for a tenth consecutive month, and at a fastest annual pace in three months, with a big jump in prices of agricultural goods, central bank data showed on Tuesday. The producer price index (PPI) rose 3.2 percent year-on-year, the Bank of Korea said, compared with July's 3.0 percent gain. The sub-index showed that producer prices rose on an annual basis for all sectors, including utilities. Prices of industrial goods, which have the heaviest weighting in the index, rose 3.8 percent, boosted by higher global oil prices. The PPI, on a monthly basis, was up 0.3 percent in August, speeding up from 0.1 percent rise in July. Percentage changes in South Korea's producer price index, released by the Bank of Korea (not seasonally adjusted): AUG JULY AUG JULY M/M M/M Y/Y Y/Y Producer price index (PPI) +0.3 +0.1 +3.2 +3.0 MAJOR CATEGORIES Agricultural, fisheries, +4.5 +1.5 +9.3 +11.4 forestry goods Industrial goods +0.3 *0.0 +3.8 +3.1 Electricity, tap water, gas 0.0 *-0.1 +4.9 *+5.4 Services 0.0 *+0.1 +1.4 +1.6 * Revised NOTE: Industrial goods, which include petrochemicals, textiles and electronics, have a 55.71 percent weighting in the overall index, compared with 35.13 percent for service fees and 3.64 percent for farm and fisheries products. Electricity, tap water and gas have a 5.27 percent weighting. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)