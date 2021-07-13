POLL-Bank of Korea seen holding rates this week before raising in Q4

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=KROCRT%3DECI BOK poll data

* All 36 analysts see BOK keeping rates steady at 0.50% this week

* 30 of 32 analysts see BOK hiking rates at least once by end-2021

* 22 of 23 analysts see BOK raising rates further in 2022

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank is seen keeping interest rates unchanged at record lows on Thursday, before raising them at least once by the end of 2021, though the timing may be delayed as the country battles its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak.

All 36 analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the Bank of Korea (BOK) to hold its base rate at the current all-time low of 0.50%.

Among 32 analysts who gave end-2021 forecasts, 28 saw a rate hike in the fourth quarter, while another two saw an increase coming as early as August. The other two saw the central bank standing pat.

“While the BOK has signalled its intent to kick off policy normalisation in 2021, an imminent move is unlikely, especially with growth uncertainties rising again amid a sharp resurgence in COVID-19 cases...we think the first hike is likely to come in October,” said ANZ economist Krystal Tan.

“With the spread of the Delta variants, and the relatively low level of vaccination in Korea, the BOK will want to allow time for more of the population to be vaccinated before they start to remove monetary accommodation, in case they subsequently have to reverse course due to a renewed outbreak,” said ING economist Robert Carnell. He also expects the BOK to raise rates in October.

South Korea has been setting case records in recent weeks, forcing the government to impose the toughest restrictions in Seoul and neighbouring areas, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m.

Investors’ focus is on the breakdown of votes at Thursday’s rate decision. Past experience shows the central bank tends to take action within a few months of a dissenting vote.

In fact, 18 of 21 analysts expect at least one policymaker to call for a rate hike at the upcoming meeting, while only three expect the decision to be unanimous.

In June, Governor Lee Ju-yeol signalled policy tightening will begin this year as the economy is seen on track for a solid recovery and given that financial risks such as surging home prices and household debt are rising.

Meanwhile, the majority of 23 analysts who gave end-2022 forecasts see the central bank further raising rates next year.

A slim majority of 13 saw the base rate at 1.00% by the end of next year, while nine see it at 1.25%.

The central bank’s revised forecasts for growth and inflation will be released at its August meeting. The BOK upgraded its outlook for GDP to 4.0%, and for consumer prices, to 1.8% in May. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)