S.Korea c.bank holds rates steady as widely expected

SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank kept interest rates steady at record lows on Thursday as policymakers worry rising domestic coronavirus cases could derail the economic recovery even as they keep an eye on building price pressures.

Bank of Korea (BOK) held the seven-day repurchase rate at 0.5%, as expected by all 32 analysts surveyed by Reuters this week.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT). (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Joori Roh; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)