S.Korea c.bank keeps interest rates at record low of 0.5%, as expected

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged on Thursday, holding fire in the face of rising home prices, even as a resurgence in the coronavirus risked causing further damage to Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy board held the benchmark interest rate at the current record low of 0.50%, as expected by all 26 analysts in a Reuters poll.

The BOK is walking a tight rope as it tries to balance the need for more stimulus for a virus-hit economy with the risk that further rate cuts could encourage more cheap borrowing and worsen a home buying frenzy.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol will hold a news conference at around 0220 GMT, which will be livestreamed via YouTube. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Joori Roh; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)