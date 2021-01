SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank kept its policy rate unchanged on Friday, as a partial recovery in Asia’s fourth-largest economy allowed policymakers to stay on the sidelines.

The Bank of Korea, as expected by all 28 analysts in a Reuters poll, kept the base rate steady at a historic low of 0.5%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes and Tom Hogue)