S.Korea c.bank leaves rates unchanged at record low, as expected

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Korea kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.75% on Thursday, as widely expected, as it assessed the effect of its recent out-of-cycle rate cut and expanded bond-buying programmes to mitigate the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes about three weeks after the BOK slashed interest rates by 50 basis points, the largest easing since the global financial crisis, to cushion the economic and financial fallout from the virus.

Fifteen of 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the BOK to stand pat on Thursday.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol will hold a news conference at around 0220 GMT, which will be livestreamed. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim Coghill)