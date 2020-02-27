Bonds News
February 27, 2020 / 12:56 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

South Korea holds interest rate despite virus fears

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, defying expectations for a cut amid growing pressure to ease policy as the coronavirus hits demand in the export-reliant economy.

The Bank of Korea’s Monetary Policy Board held the benchmark interest rate at 1.25%, in contrast to a Reuters poll that expected a quarter percentage point cut.

Only 10 out of 26 economists saw the bank standing pat this week. The other 16 predicted the bank to cut to an all-time low and for a third time.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol holds a news conference at 0220 GMT that is expected to be livestreamed via YouTube to limit crowds and contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes and Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below