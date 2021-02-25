UPDATE 2-S.Korea c.bank holds fire on rates, vows to keep monetary stimulus

* Base rate kept at record low of 0.5% (Reuters poll 0.5%)

* Inflation outlook for 2021 raised to 1.3% vs 1.0% before

* Governor Lee says loose monetary policies to continue (Recast after governor’s news conference)

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Thursday it was in no rush to remove monetary stimulus even with inflationary expectations on the rise, as the pandemic continues to cloud the economic outlook.

“It is not appropriate to mention normalising of policies or interest rate hikes for now,” Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said in a news conference after the bank kept the base rate at a historic low of 0.5%, as expected.

Lee said the bank raised this year’s inflation outlook to 1.3% from 1.0% previously, but pushed back against bond market bets that emerging inflation could lead to a shift to tighten policy.

The message from BOK echoes earlier statements made by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand this week, who both signalled that they are nowhere close to removing support for their economies.

Vaccination plans and surging exports have put Asia’s fourth-largest economy at the forefront of bets for rebounding growth, but the fastest jobs decline in more than two decades shows the recovery remains fragile.

The BOK sees the economy expanding 3% this year following a 1.0% contraction in 2020.

Some economists are projecting rate rises from as early as the first half of 2022. Of the 21 analysts who provided long-term forecasts, 12 said they expect interest rates to rise next year while nine saw rates remaining at record lows.

“Further easing is completely ruled out, and the question is when would the normalising begin,” said Yoon Yeo-sam, fixed-income analyst at Meritz Securities. “I think the bank will raise interest rate in the second half of next year, possibly before the Fed.”

South Korean consumers’ inflation expectations for February hit their highest since August 2019, while 10-year bond yields are near a two-year high at 1.85%, tracking moves in U.S. yields.

Asked about the bank’s plans to purchase government bonds, Lee said details including the timing of any purchase will be announced later, without elaborating.

Investors are focusing on the bank’s government debt purchase plans as lawmakers draw up another supplementary budget in the coming weeks to aid small businesses and other vulnerable groups hit by the pandemic.

Governor Lee on Tuesday told lawmakers in parliament that the bank is ready to step back into the market to purchase bonds.

In 2020, the BOK purchased 11 trillion won ($9.92 billion) in government bonds in order to stabilise markets amid the coronavirus crisis.