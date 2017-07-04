FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea end-June reserves rise for 4th month, hitting record high
July 4, 2017 / 9:00 PM / a month ago

South Korea end-June reserves rise for 4th month, hitting record high

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange
reserves in June rose to $380.57 billion, hitting a record high
after rising for four months in a row, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
    Foreign exchange reserves in total held by the Bank of Korea
rose by $2.11 billion in June, up from $378.46 billion in May.
    The BOK said the rise was mainly led by gains from reserve
portfolio management mainly along with an increase in value of
other currencies in its reserves when converted into dollars.
    As of the end June, 92.6 percent of the country's foreign
reserves were in the form of securities, the BOK's data showed.
    The central bank does not provide breakdowns of its currency
reserves.
    South Korea had the world's ninth largest foreign exchange
reserves as of May this year.

    South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at month-end,
rounded):
 June    May     April   March   Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov
 380.57  378.46  376.57  375.30  373.91  374.04  371.10  371.99
 
 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

