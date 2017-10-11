S.Korea's forex reserves slip for first time in 7 months in Sept

SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange reserves edged down for the first time in seven months in September to $384.67 billion, the central bank said on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar strengthened in global markets. Total foreign exchange reserves held by the Bank of Korea (BOK) fell by $170 million in September, from $384.84 billion a month earlier. The BOK said the broader strengthening of the dollar lowered the value of the assets held in other currencies including euro and yen when converted into dollars. South Korea had the world's ninth-largest foreign exchange reserves as of end-August. South Korean foreign reserves (in $ billion, at month-end, rounded): Sept Aug July June May April March Feb 384.67 384.84 383.76 380.57 378.46 376.57 375.30 373.91 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)