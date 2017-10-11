FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's forex reserves slip for first time in 7 months in Sept
October 11, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 3 days ago

S.Korea's forex reserves slip for first time in 7 months in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange
reserves edged down for the first time in seven months in
September to $384.67 billion, the central bank said on Thursday,
as the U.S. dollar strengthened in global markets.
    Total foreign exchange reserves held by the Bank of Korea
(BOK) fell by $170 million in September, from $384.84 billion a
month earlier.
    The BOK said the broader strengthening of the dollar lowered
the value of the assets held in other currencies including euro
 and yen when converted into dollars.
    South Korea had the world's ninth-largest foreign exchange
reserves as of end-August.

    South Korean foreign reserves (in $ billion, at month-end,
rounded):
 Sept    Aug     July    June    May     April   March   Feb
 384.67  384.84  383.76  380.57  378.46  376.57  375.30  373.91
 
 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

