South Korea end-July foreign reserves rise for fifth month
August 2, 2017 / 9:02 PM / in 2 months

South Korea end-July foreign reserves rise for fifth month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange
reserves for July rose for a fifth consecutive month to $383.76
billion, the central bank said on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar
slumped in global markets.
    Foreign exchange reserves in total held by the Bank of Korea
(BOK) rose by $3.19 billion in July, up from $380.57 billion in
June.
    The BOK attributed the rise to a weaker greenback that
increased the value of other currencies in the reserves when
converted into dollars as well as gains from reserve portfolio
management.
    By end-July, 92.4 percent of the country's foreign reserves
were in the form of securities, data by BOK showed.
    The central bank does not provide breakdowns of its currency
reserves.
    South Korea had the world's ninth-largest foreign exchange
reserves as of end-June this year.

    South Korean foreign reserves (in $ billion, at month-end,
rounded):
 July    June    May     April   March   Feb     Jan     Dec
 383.76  380.57  378.46  376.57  375.30  373.91  374.04  371.10
 
 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

