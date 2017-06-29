S.Korea discount store sales rise for a third month in May

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's discount store sales rose for a third month in May, trade ministry data showed on Thursday.

Demand for electronics and clothes boosted overall sales at discount stores, while sales of grocery items fell slightly, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.

Combined sales at discount stores run by Lotte Shopping , and E-mart and Homeplus rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

Sales increased 2.3 percent in April on-year, after a 2.5 percent gain in March.

South Korea's consumer confidence soared to a six and a half-year high in June as households became more optimistic about the economy and President Moon Jae-in announced new job creation policies.