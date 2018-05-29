FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 12:30 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

S.Korea to designate key shipbuilding regions as 'industry crisis' zones -Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said on Tuesday the government will designate key shipbuilding centres on the southeast coast as “industry crisis” zones eligible for support, Yonhap news reported.

The areas will include Dong-gu in the city of Ulsan and Geoje-si of Kyong-nam province, home to heavy shipping and shipbuilding companies, according to Yonhap.

The report did not provide details of specific government support.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes

