CORRECTED-S.Korea Jan 1-20 exports post smallest decline in a year as chip sales recover

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports in the first 20 days of January fell 0.2% from a year earlier, marking the smallest decline in about a year on better chip sales, data from the Korea Customs Service showed on Tuesday.

The 0.2 percent decline is softer than the 2.1% drop in the Dec. 1-20 period, and marks the best performance since the end of 2018. Imports jumped 3.0% after declining 0.4% in the same period in December.

Overseas chip sales surged 8.7%, while petrochemical products soared 19.3%.

Shipments to China however, South Korea’s biggest trading partner, dropped 4.7% for the first 20 days of January from a year earlier.