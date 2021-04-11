S.Korea April 1-10 exports surge 24.8% y/y -customs agency

SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports during the first 10 days of April jumped 24.8% from a year earlier, preliminary data released by the customs agency showed on Monday.

The breakdown of data showed overseas sales of semiconductors, the nation’s top export item, soared 24.8% during the period, while shipments to China and the United States soared 27.6% and 22.6% respectively.

Exports in the comparable period of February jumped 25.2% on year. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)